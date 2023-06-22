Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.71, changing hands as low as $83.31 per share. Autoliv Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALV's low point in its 52 week range is $65.74 per share, with $96.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.91.

