ALK

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALK

February 23, 2026 — 11:01 am EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.15, changing hands as low as $50.04 per share. Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Alaska Air Group, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ALK's low point in its 52 week range is $37.63 per share, with $73.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.67.

