Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.70, changing hands as low as $6.67 per share. Alignment Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALHC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.88 per share, with $12.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.72.

