Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALGN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $623.49, changing hands as low as $614.99 per share. Align Technology Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGN's low point in its 52 week range is $485.60 per share, with $737.452 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $615.04. The ALGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.