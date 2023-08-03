Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGCO

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.22, changing hands as low as $128.04 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $93.53 per share, with $145.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.