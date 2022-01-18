Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAON

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.03, changing hands as low as $68.75 per share. AAON, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAON's low point in its 52 week range is $59.22 per share, with $83.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.80.

