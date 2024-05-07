Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZI, VTS, AZPN

Vitesse Energy Inc (Symbol: VTS) options are showing a volume of 964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of VTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of VTS. Below is a chart showing VTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) options are showing a volume of 1,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,500 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
