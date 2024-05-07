News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZI, VTS, AZPN

May 07, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI), where a total volume of 24,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 5,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,500 underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vitesse Energy Inc (Symbol: VTS) options are showing a volume of 964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of VTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of VTS. Below is a chart showing VTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) options are showing a volume of 1,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,500 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZI options, VTS options, or AZPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

