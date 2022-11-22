Markets
WMT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, MVIS, X

November 22, 2022 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 54,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 5,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 12,836 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 63,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, MVIS options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PNRL Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGH
 SPCHA Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
MVIS
X

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.