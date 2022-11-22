Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, MVIS, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 54,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 5,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 12,836 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 63,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
