Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, AAP, ATMU

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 12,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) options are showing a volume of 13,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, AAP options, or ATMU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
PSA Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding POTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.