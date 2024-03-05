News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, AAP, ATMU

March 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 15,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 12,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) options are showing a volume of 13,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

