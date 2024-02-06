Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WAL, ELF, KREF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total volume of 12,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 12,137 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) saw options trading volume of 2,617 contracts, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WAL options, ELF options, or KREF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Transportation Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding NCNA
SIEN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.