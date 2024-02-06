Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WAL, ELF, KREF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total volume of 12,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 12,137 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) saw options trading volume of 2,617 contracts, representing approximately 261,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAL options, ELF options, or KREF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

