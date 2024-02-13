Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRUP, META, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total volume of 10,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 374,614 contracts, representing approximately 37.5 million underlying shares or approximately 163.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 19,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 30,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: THCH shares outstanding history
CRTD Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DTW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.