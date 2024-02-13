Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRUP, META, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total volume of 10,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 374,614 contracts, representing approximately 37.5 million underlying shares or approximately 163.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 19,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 30,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

