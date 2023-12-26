News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TNK, OKTA, ACI

December 26, 2023 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 2,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 237,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 20,698 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 16,997 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,200 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

