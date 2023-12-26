Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TNK, OKTA, ACI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 2,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 237,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 20,698 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 16,997 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,200 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TNK options, OKTA options, or ACI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ValueForum Discussion Community
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMG
BYNO shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.