Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, LLY, MSA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 75,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 234.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 6,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 44,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

And MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) saw options trading volume of 1,744 contracts, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares or approximately 108% of MSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of MSA. Below is a chart showing MSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

