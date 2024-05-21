Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, LLY, MSA

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 44,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:
And MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) saw options trading volume of 1,744 contracts, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares or approximately 108% of MSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of MSA. Below is a chart showing MSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, LLY options, or MSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XCLR shares outstanding history
MERU Videos
FWAA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.