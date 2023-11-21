Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SWKS, MS, GOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 10,979 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 47,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) saw options trading volume of 7,106 contracts, representing approximately 710,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of GOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of GOGL. Below is a chart showing GOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

