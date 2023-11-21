Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SWKS, MS, GOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 10,979 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 47,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) saw options trading volume of 7,106 contracts, representing approximately 710,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of GOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of GOGL. Below is a chart showing GOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, MS options, or GOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GRIL Insider Buying
PNQI YTD Return
GLDD Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.