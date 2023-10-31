Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, OPK, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 69,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 10,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 15,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
