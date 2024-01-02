Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, MRK, MNKD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 21,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 61,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD) saw options trading volume of 19,765 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of MNKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,400 underlying shares of MNKD. Below is a chart showing MNKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, MRK options, or MNKD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MTRX Historical Stock Prices
CARE Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ROMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.