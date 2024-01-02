Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, MRK, MNKD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 21,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 61,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD) saw options trading volume of 19,765 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of MNKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,400 underlying shares of MNKD. Below is a chart showing MNKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

