Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RL, AMD, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total volume of 3,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 307,159 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 19,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 15,277 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RL options, AMD options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.