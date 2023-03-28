Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RL, AMD, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total volume of 3,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 307,159 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 19,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 15,277 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RL options, AMD options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VRAX
Pioneer Natural Resources DMA
CPLP market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.