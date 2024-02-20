News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RH, UAL, ENVX

February 20, 2024 — 03:29 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 2,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 476,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 45,725 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 18,220 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

