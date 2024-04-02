Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, SIGA, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 33,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 3,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SIGA Technologies Inc (Symbol: SIGA) options are showing a volume of 5,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of SIGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of SIGA. Below is a chart showing SIGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,471 contracts, representing approximately 647,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

