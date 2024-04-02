Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, SIGA, ISRG

SIGA Technologies Inc (Symbol: SIGA) options are showing a volume of 5,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of SIGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.40 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of SIGA. Below is a chart showing SIGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,471 contracts, representing approximately 647,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
