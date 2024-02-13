Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRU, CLX, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), where a total volume of 8,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 816,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 7,193 contracts, representing approximately 719,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 34,031 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 23,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
