Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POOL, ADBE, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total volume of 2,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 241,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 39,223 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
