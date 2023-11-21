Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, SPOK, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 40,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 5,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Spok Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPOK) saw options trading volume of 746 contracts, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of SPOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of SPOK. Below is a chart showing SPOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,415 contracts, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

