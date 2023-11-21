News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, SPOK, THO

November 21, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 40,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 5,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Spok Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPOK) saw options trading volume of 746 contracts, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of SPOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of SPOK. Below is a chart showing SPOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,415 contracts, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, SPOK options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STRC Historical PE Ratio
 Institutional Holders of CJJD
 IGEM Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
SPOK
THO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.