Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, ASAN, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 7,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 748,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 14,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 74,182 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
