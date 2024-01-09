Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NTNX, LLY, BJRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total volume of 20,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.1% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 30,553 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:
And BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI) options are showing a volume of 3,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
