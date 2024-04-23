Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, RS

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 40,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 3,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.7% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NVDA options, or RS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Canada Stock Channel
SUBK Videos
RENN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.