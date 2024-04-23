Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, RS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 124,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 8,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 40,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 3,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.7% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

