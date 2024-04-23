News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, RS

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 124,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 309.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 8,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 40,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 3,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.7% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NVDA options, or RS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
