Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, AMD, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 83,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 293,850 contracts, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 18,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

