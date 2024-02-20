Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, TTD, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 16,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 67,008 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 109.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 3,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, TTD options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
CCCL Historical Stock Prices
PLCM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.