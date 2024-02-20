Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, TTD, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 16,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 67,008 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 109.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 3,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

