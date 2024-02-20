News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MQ, AWI, ZS

February 20, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ), where a total volume of 25,561 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 17,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) saw options trading volume of 1,534 contracts, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 977,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

