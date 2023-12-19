Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MO, BATRK, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 276,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 307.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 67,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (Symbol: BATRK) options are showing a volume of 7,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 268.2% of BATRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,400 underlying shares of BATRK. Below is a chart showing BATRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 19,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 233.4% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, BATRK options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

