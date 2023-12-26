Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDGL, IFF, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,423 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 404,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 10,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 190,368 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 19,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

