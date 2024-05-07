Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, TWLO, AMBC

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 28,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 3,845 contracts, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.