Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, TWLO, AMBC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 17,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 28,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) saw options trading volume of 3,845 contracts, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TWLO options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.