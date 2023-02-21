Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MBI, AVTA, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total of 2,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.1% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 274,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Avantax Inc (Symbol: AVTA) options are showing a volume of 6,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of AVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of AVTA. Below is a chart showing AVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 175,930 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 9,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MBI options, AVTA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

