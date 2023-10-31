Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMAT, KMT, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total volume of 1,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 128,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) options are showing a volume of 4,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of KMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,200 underlying shares of KMT. Below is a chart showing KMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 14,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMAT options, KMT options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock MACD
NTC Historical Stock Prices
SURF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.