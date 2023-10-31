Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMAT, KMT, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total volume of 1,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 128,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) options are showing a volume of 4,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of KMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,200 underlying shares of KMT. Below is a chart showing KMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 14,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

