LFST

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LFST, AAP, CYTK

November 14, 2023 — 04:46 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST), where a total volume of 10,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.5% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 14,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 14,154 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87.3% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

