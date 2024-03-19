Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, EXAS, KNTK

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 16,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,400 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) saw options trading volume of 5,867 contracts, representing approximately 586,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of KNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,800 underlying shares of KNTK. Below is a chart showing KNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
