Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, EXAS, KNTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 76,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 12,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 16,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,400 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) saw options trading volume of 5,867 contracts, representing approximately 586,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of KNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,800 underlying shares of KNTK. Below is a chart showing KNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, EXAS options, or KNTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

