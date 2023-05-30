Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IIPR, MQ, BOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 3,347 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 310,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) options are showing a volume of 51,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 39,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 9,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

