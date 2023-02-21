Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HASI, DASH, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), where a total of 4,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 510,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,300 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 45,918 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 16,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
