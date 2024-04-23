Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAS, KSS, ASPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 10,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 42,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 11,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) options are showing a volume of 4,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, KSS options, or ASPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.