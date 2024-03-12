Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GRND, CRWD, GLNG

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 55,786 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 11,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
