News & Insights

Markets
GRND

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GRND, CRWD, GLNG

March 12, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND), where a total volume of 4,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 482,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.5% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 55,786 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 11,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GRND options, CRWD options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Paul Singer Stock Picks
 ENZB Options Chain
 XFIN YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRND
CRWD
GLNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.