Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, TXT, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 17,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) saw options trading volume of 6,935 contracts, representing approximately 693,500 underlying shares or approximately 62% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,000 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 91,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 17,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TXT options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
