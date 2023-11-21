Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, PRCT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 49,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,600 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 2,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,823 contracts, representing approximately 282,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

