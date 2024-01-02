Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCFS, AMAT, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), where a total of 1,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of FCFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of FCFS. Below is a chart showing FCFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 24,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 19,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

