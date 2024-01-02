Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCFS, AMAT, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), where a total of 1,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of FCFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of FCFS. Below is a chart showing FCFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 24,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 19,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCFS options, AMAT options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Low PE Ratios
BTCY Options Chain
IAU market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.