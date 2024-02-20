News & Insights

EVLV

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVLV, NKE, PLTR

February 20, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV), where a total of 5,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 39,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 467,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 31,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EVLV options, NKE options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

