Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVLV, NKE, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV), where a total of 5,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 39,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 467,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 31,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EVLV options, NKE options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
