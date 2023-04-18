Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, THC, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 4,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 495,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 7,534 contracts, representing approximately 753,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 14,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

