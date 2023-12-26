Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOLE, AMLX, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE), where a total volume of 5,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 520,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of DOLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares of DOLE. Below is a chart showing DOLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) options are showing a volume of 9,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 35,717 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

