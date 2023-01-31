Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, NUVL, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 26,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) options are showing a volume of 1,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 23,159 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

