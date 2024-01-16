Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, MU, HMST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 49,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 77,289 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And HomeStreet Inc (Symbol: HMST) options are showing a volume of 1,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of HMST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of HMST. Below is a chart showing HMST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, MU options, or HMST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.