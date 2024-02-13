Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIN, PTCT, TOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), where a total of 805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 175,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 5,080 contracts, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 5,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
