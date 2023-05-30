Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DECK, VUZI, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total of 3,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 459,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Vuzix Corp (Symbol: VUZI) options are showing a volume of 5,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 579,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of VUZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of VUZI. Below is a chart showing VUZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 12,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

