Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVLT, VSTO, DOCN

April 25, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT), where a total of 3,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 269,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,600 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 3,871 contracts, representing approximately 387,100 underlying shares or approximately 113.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 17,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

